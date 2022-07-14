7 alkaline foods to eat every day.

Alkaline foods help the body balance its acid levels and provide relief from acidity. These meals support stomach cooling. Because our stomach releases somewhat more gastric acid when we eat, an alkaline-rich diet aids in calming the digestive tracts. Here is a list of foods that are suitable to include in an alkaline diet because Indian meals are typically alkaline in nature and strike the ideal balance.

Tofu

The digestive system is impacted by the acidity of milk and other dairy products. Since soy milk is used to make tofu, it has an alkaline pH. Tofu should be used in place of paneer to prevent acid reflux.

Sweet Potato

Shakarkand, often known as sweet potatoes, is a great source of alkalinity. Sweet potatoes are naturally mildly acidic and very alkaline. Sweet potatoes’ alkaline pH helps to reduce inflammation. Because of its anti-inflammatory characteristics, this aids in the treatment of chronic inflammation.

Sea Salt

Minerals like iron, potassium, iodine, and magnesium are abundant in sea salt. Sea salt’s alkalizing qualities aid in the treatment of viral and bacterial illnesses. It boosts immunity when sprinkled on salads and when sea salt is used in place of standard salt when cooking.

Mushroom

This fungus vegetable has a very alkaline constitution. The inclusion of mushrooms in the diet is advised for those who have regular acid attacks and acid reflux because this vegetable is known to generate an alkaline environment.

Brown Rice

Brown rice’s fibre composition helps to relieve heartburn. Since brown rice is far less acidic than white rice, it helps to reduce acidity. Brown rice is healthier in and of itself, apart from the fact that it has an alkaline pH, thus moving from white rice isn’t a terrible idea at all.

Cauliflower

You might be surprised to learn that desi aloo gobi has an alkaline pH. The alkaline pH in the body can be balanced by eating cauliflower. This cruciferous vegetable’s strong alkaline content lowers the danger of developing malignant conditions and also lowers inflammation.