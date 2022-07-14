Bizarre signboard bans ‘anti-clockwise walking’ in Bengaluru park

Signs forbidding specific activities within parks are not uncommon. These might include prohibiting people from picking flowers, feeding ducks, or strolling on grass. However, the internet was perplexed when one park in Bengaluru not only prohibited running and jogging, but also dictated how people may stroll within the confines.

A weird signboard found inside a park in Karnataka’s capital has delighted and shocked the internet in equal measure. The notice warns visitors not to stroll in an ‘anti-clockwise’ orientation. The notice, apparently put up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru’s local civic body, reads: ‘No jogging. Running is not permitted. No anticlockwise walking’.

A snapshot of the park sign went popular on Reddit last week, with over 2,300 upvotes and hundreds of comments. It was posted with the description, ‘Sign I noticed in a park today’. Many people were amused by the BBMP order and left witty comments in the comments area.

‘Is naagin dance allowed?’ one person inquired. ‘ Do they run to stop me or hold still if they see me running?’ another joked.’ I actually want to go to that park and start jogging out of spite,’ a third said. Others chastised the local council for focusing on petty matters rather than trying to improve the city’s notoriously terrible roads and other infrastructure issues.