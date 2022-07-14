‘Black Panther Wakanda Forever’ without Chadwick Boseman: How could it work?

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has calmed the storm. Despite not particularly impressing critics, the Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starring movie had a tremendous global box office debut and is expected to be a financial triumph by the time it leaves theatres. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already anticipating Ryan Coogler’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ which will be the next MCU film to be released on a large screen. Although it won’t be released until November, fans are interested to see how it will function without Chadwick Boseman, who served as its main star and passed away from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 42.

Boseman’s absence will undoubtedly affect the movie, but it still might succeed. We are aware that T’Challa (Black Panther’s real name) will not have his part recast by Marvel Studios, the studio in charge of producing the MCU. Therefore, there won’t be a Black Panther in the movie with the name “Black Panther.” Or won’t it?

‘Black Panther’ is a title, not a person

We are aware that Black Panther is merely the name of the first movie from 2018 and the previous movie, ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ from 2016. It doesn’t refer to any specific superhero or individual. Black Panther kings have controlled Wakanda for several generations. Wakanda is a fictional African nation in MCU and Marvel Comics that is super-advanced, and has technology that is far superior to any other on earth.

Who ought to succeed Black Panther?

In other words, technically anyone can don the Vibranium suit and go by the name “Black Panther.” And undoubtedly, someone will step up to carry on Boseman’s legacy. Although the loss of Boseman will never be forgotten, Coogler and Joe Robert Cole have the chance to introduce a female Black Panther in this scene. There are numerous alternatives for that. Consider the Dora Milaje, a select force of warriors who guard the Wakandan emperor. When it comes to hand-to-hand fighting, Okoye (Danai Gurira) is equal to any other warrior in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She ought to be almost impervious to harm while protected by the vibranium shield.

Also, T’Challa’s young sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the biggest tech wizard in the nation and can create a customised suit for Okoye. Another candidate is Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), T’Challa’s former love-interest who is a formidable warrior herself and can totally fill his shoes.

‘Wakanda Forever’ also stars Martin Freeman, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett. The film releases on November 11 later this year.