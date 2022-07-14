Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,520, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4690, up by Rs 20. In the last two days, gold price slipped down by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 50,673 per 10 gram, lower by Rs 129 or 0.25%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 56,870 per kg, down Rs 257 or 0.45%.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell by 0.4% to $1,728.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dropped by 0.5% to $1,726.60.