Covid has doubled women’s anxiety about life, children & parents; Study

In an attempt to explore the ‘worry gap’ between the sexes since the Covid epidemic, research discovered that women are twice as likely as men to be concerned. According to the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), the UK’s independent social research agency, women are now more concerned about work-life balance, parenting, and having children, whereas just 9% of males are concerned about the same.

According to Sky News, the study, which was released in January, discovered that the ‘concern gap’ between men and women was not as large prior to the epidemic. In the health and wellbeing matrix, women indicated three times more significant concern about their lives than men. A similar amount of disparity was noted in other areas, with 43% of women reporting ‘intergenerational anxieties’ about their children and parents, compared to 1% of males.

While 31% of women stated they were highly concerned about their work-life balance, just 20% of males answered the same. ‘While overall levels of anxiety appear to be the same in 2022 as they were before the pandemic, this masks a significant ‘worry gap’ that has emerged between men and women. Women may continue to bear a disproportionate share of the burden of the pandemic’s legacy and stress,’Josefien Breedvelt, the study’s co-author, was reported as saying.

‘If continued issues from the pandemic and the cost-of-living crises disproportionately affect women, we may witness an even bigger disparity in levels of anxiety between men and women in Britain.’ The study is part of NatCen’s yearly Society Watch report, which tries to analyse the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on social life by extrapolating a representative sample of their anxiety levels. It then compared the responses to those received in 2018 and 2019 to reach its conclusion.