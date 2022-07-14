Introducing Kangana Ranaut as Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie: ‘Emergency’ first look

Kangana Ranaut is doing well lately! The actress has resumed work on her most anticipated movie one month after the cinematic debut of her action thriller ‘Dhaakad.’ On Thursday, the ‘Gangster’ actress debuted the first image from her eagerly anticipated movie ‘Emergency.’ Ranaut is once again donning the director’s cap in addition to performing.

The actress also tweeted a brief teaser, which is set in 1971 and features Ranaut as a prominent minister requesting that the US President address her as ‘sir’ rather than ‘madam,’ along with the first look.

In the film, Ranaut is playing the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and in the teaser, looking at the way she’s speaking, her style and her uncanny resemblance with the late politician will surely impress you!

The shooting of the movie has begun and more information about the fourthcoming film has been kept under wraps.

Sharing the teaser, Ranaut wrote, ‘Presenting ‘Her’who was called ‘Sir’#Emergency shoot begins.’

Kangana also shared a poster and wrote, ”Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world.’

The film’s script has been written by ‘D-Day’ fame Ritesh Shah. Ranaut first announced the film last year.