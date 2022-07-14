IRCTC announces flight packages to Nepal: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. The IRCTC announced flight packages to Nepal.

The 4-night and 5-day tour will be available from August 8 to September 30. The package include air travel, breakfast and dinner and local transport.

Also Read: Indian Railways extends this train

The package will cost Rs Rs 43,170 per person. If four passengers book together then Rs 42,130 will have to be paid per head. For booking of six people together, Rs 41,285 will be charged per person. For a group of 10, cost per person will be Rs 39,400. If three adults share a room, then Rs 38,815 will have to be paid for each individual. For children between 5 to 11 years of age, a separate bed will be provided at Rs 30,365. The fare of a child of the same age without bed will be Rs 26,015.

Bookings can be made both through online by visiting IRCTC website-www.irctctourism.com online. Tickets can be booked by visiting IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.