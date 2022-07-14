Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reduces Gas and Diesel Prices.

Maharashtra’s residents would now pay less for petrol, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared on Thursday. As a result, the cost of gasoline has decreased by Rs 5 per litre while the cost of diesel has decreased by Rs 3 per litre.

Addressing the press conference, CM Eknath Shinde said, ‘The Central government led by PM Modi had announced a reduction in VAT and also requested states to do the same so that people can get a double benefit. Some states took the decision whereas the previous government in Maharashtra did not. But today we are reducing fuel prices. Petrol will be reduced by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3. The inflation will go down with this and people will get relief.’

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, declared on Twitter that this is the first action taken by the Shinde-Fadnavis administration in response to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call. Fadnavis went on to say that the state government will be burdened by the drop in fuel prices to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore.

‘Great relief to Maharashtrian & Marathi Manus! Happy to announce that new Government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol & Diesel prices by ?5/litre & ?3/litre respectively. This is our step towards the appeal made by Hon PM Modi Ji for benefit to common citizens. State will carry burden of ?6000 crore for this decision (sic),’ Fadnavis tweeted.

It is important to note that earlier on July 4, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde declared the government would shortly lower the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol. He made the same announcement on Twitter on July 4, writing, ‘A decision to lower VAT on petrol will be taken soon to bring relief to the people of the state.’

To aid citizens, the Center earlier in May announced a cut in excise duty on gasoline and fuel, which was reduced by Rs. 8 per litre for gasoline and Rs. 6 per litre for diesel.