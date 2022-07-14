Oppo launches Oppo A97 5G: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Oppo A97 5G’ in China. The new handset is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,600) for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will go on sale from July 15 in two colours-— Deep Sea Blue and Quiet Night Black.

The dual SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and is powered by octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC. It features a 6.66-inch full-HD (1,080×2,020) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that support 33W flash charging. The battery will to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback time on a single charge.