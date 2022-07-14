DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: India’s MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila Pair enter quarterfinals

Jul 14, 2022, 05:44 pm IST

Singapore: India’s men’s doubles pair of  MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila entered the quarterfinals of men’s’ doubles event at the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. They defeated Nur Izzudin and Goh Sze Fei of Malaysia by ‘18-21, 24-22, 21-18’.

Also Read: Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: Saina Nehwal enter quarterfinals 

Meanwhile India’s mixed doubles pair of Nithin SV and Poorvisha S Ram were bowed out of the event after suffering a defeat to Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau of Germany by ‘21-14, 21-13’.  The women’s doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Aarthi Sara Sunil were ousted from the tournament after losing to Du Yue and Li Wen Mei of China by ‘21-12, 21-6’.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 14, 2022, 05:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button