Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: India’s MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila Pair enter quarterfinals

Singapore: India’s men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila entered the quarterfinals of men’s’ doubles event at the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. They defeated Nur Izzudin and Goh Sze Fei of Malaysia by ‘18-21, 24-22, 21-18’.

Meanwhile India’s mixed doubles pair of Nithin SV and Poorvisha S Ram were bowed out of the event after suffering a defeat to Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau of Germany by ‘21-14, 21-13’. The women’s doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Aarthi Sara Sunil were ousted from the tournament after losing to Du Yue and Li Wen Mei of China by ‘21-12, 21-6’.