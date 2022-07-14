Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals

Singapore: In badminton, ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced into the quarterfinals of Singapore Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Thursday.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu defeated Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam in the women’s singles. Third seed Sindhu beat world number 59 Thuy Linh Nguyen by ‘19-21, 21-19, 21-18’. Sindhu will now face Han Yue of China in the quarterfinals.

World number 19, HS Prannoy defeated Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei by ‘14-21, 22-20, 21-18 in an hour and nine minute match. This is Prannoy’s second win in three weeks over world number 4 Chou Tien Chen. Prannoy will now face Kodai Naraoka of Japan.