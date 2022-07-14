Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: Saina Nehwal enter quarterfinals

Singapore: Ace Indian shuttler, Saina Nehwal entered the quarterfinals of women’s singles at the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. She defeated world number 9 He Bing Jiao of China. London Olympics bronze medallist, Saina Nehwal defeated the world number 9 Chinese player by ‘ 21-19 11-21 21-17.

Earlier, ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced into the quarterfinals of Singapore Open Super 500 badminton tournament. Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu defeated Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam in the women’s singles by ’19-21, 21-19, 21-18′.World number 19, HS Prannoy defeated Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei by ‘14-21, 22-20, 21-18′.