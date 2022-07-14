Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles lower for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday for the fourth day in a row. BSE Sensex settled at 53,416, down by 98 points or 0.18%. NSE Nifty closed at 15,939 lower by 28 points or 0.18%.

Nifty Midcap 100 shed 0.09% and small-cap slipped 1.14%. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth stood of BSE was negative as 1,388 shares advanced and 1,928 declined.

Top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, HDFC and M&M. Top losers in the market were Axis Bank, HCL Tech, SBI, TechM, TCS, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, ITC, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finserv.