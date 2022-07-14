Vegetables contain a ‘magic chemical’ that speeds up wound healing; Read more…

By employing a natural chemical, Israeli researchers claim to have increased the rate of wound healing in pigs. They stated that the molecule might be used as an ‘antibiotic alternative’ in the future and that they want to develop it for human use. Diindolylmethane may be found in vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and others (DIM).

A Ben Gurion University study team investigated its effects on bacteria in a lab environment and determined that it inhibits their functioning. The researchers used pigs with several wounds and either antibiotic or a synthetic form of DIM to cure the wounds. The average complete closure time for wounds treated with antibiotics was 10 days, compared to 5 days for wounds treated with a DIM-based ointment.

Professor Ariel Kushmaro and his colleagues conducted the study, as well as developed the chemical into an animal ointment. Their findings were published in Pharmaceutics, a peer-reviewed publication. They are also looking at the possible health benefits of using it as an animal food ingredient. Antibiotics, according to scientists, destroy the bacterial layer that exists on the wound. A layer of new tissue forms, but there is also dead bacteria and tissue. Closure happens faster with DIM because there is no layer of dead tissue or bacteria since the bacteria are not truly eradicated.