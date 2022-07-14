‘When loud speakers play anywhere, GIVE….’; UP CM Yogi’s BIG announcement!

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that increasing investment and employment prospects have resulted from the improvement of law and order in the state. There is work for the young in the state, thus there is respect for the farmers. There are infrastructural projects for development, as well as various welfare initiatives for the needy. During the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony, the Chief Minister stated, ‘100 days of governance have been finished’.

During this time, the government has fulfilled a number of commitments. Earlier, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state unveiled investment projects worth over 80,000 crore rupees. With their assistance, 5 lakh people will be employed directly and 20 lakh people would be employed indirectly. ‘Uttar Pradesh has the country’s fastest expanding economy’.

According to the Chief Minister, if the aim is clear, the creators will likewise take us to new heights of achievement. According to Yogi Adityanath, ‘Everyone can see the new Uttar Pradesh. This is the same state where riots occurred prior to 2017. There are no longer any riots. In truth, we are faithful to the constitution because we respect the law. Respect for the constitution becomes a sign of respect for the constitution’s founder, Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, and the freedom warriors’.

According to the Chief Minister, where there used to be riots over minor concerns, Namaz is no longer offered on the streets. According to Yogi Adityanath, ‘There are no riots because of sacrifice. All religious buildings were devoid of loudspeakers. The authorities ruled that the sound of loudspeakers should be limited to the religious facility’s grounds. The loud noise might be disruptive to the elderly and patients who live close. Nobody has the right to mess with public health. Citizens can notify the Chief Minister’s Office if they hear loudspeakers anywhere’.