According to the Karnataka Education Policy, eating meat and eggs at lunchtime can lead to lifestyle issues.

Stop eating meat and eggs, advises a Karnataka NEP paper.

In a recent report on mid-day meals, the Karnataka Education Policy Panel claimed that eating eggs and meat can cause lifestyle issues. The aforementioned report is a component of the process by which the Center requested comments from the state governments regarding the new National Education Policy. Here are all the paper’s specifics.

How does it say that?

The chief of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Department at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences served as chair for this paper on ‘health & wellbeing.’ Given the small size of Indians’ bodies, it says, ‘Given the small body frame of Indians, any extra energy provided through cholesterol by regular consumption of egg and meat leads to lifestyle disorders.’ It has put the blame on animal-based foods for interfering with the hormonal changes in the human beings that leads to lifestyle issues like diabetes and primary

So what do you eat?

A ‘satvik diet,’ which is frequently associated with vegetarianism and is considered to be excellent for the mind and assist in achieving emotional stability, is advised. It also emphasises the importance of cooking like your grandmother does since only then can someone get the proper nutrition.

What ought to be prevented?

According to the paper, flavourings in milk, eggs, and meat should be avoided while feeding children since they might trigger hormonal imbalances in kids, which can result in obesity. Additionally, the study highlighted that excessive amounts of salt and sugar should be avoided when making food for children in its table of unhealthy foods.