INS ‘Dunagiri’ to be launched into Hooghly river on Friday

In the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh, Project 17A ‘Dunagiri’ will be launched into the Hooghly river on Friday at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), in Kolkata. The frigate, the fourth ship to be built as part of Project 17A, has the name of a mountain range in the state of Uttarakhand.

The ship has superior sensors, stealth characteristics, platform management systems, and upgraded armaments. This is a Leander Class ASW Frigate that was once known as Dunagiri. The former Dunagiri served for 33 years, from May 5, 1977, to October 10, 2010. While in service, it took part in a number of international drills at sea and saw a wide range of difficult missions.

As previously reported, the P17A Project’s first two ships were launched in 2019 at Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) and in 2020 at GRSE.

The third ship, Udaygiri, was also launched at MDL in May this year. The fourth ship launch today is a testament to the self-reliance of the Indian Navy in shipbuilding. The Directorate of Naval Design (DND) in-house designed the P17A ships, according to the Indian Navy. Several kinds of indigenous warships have been successfully designed by the DND in the past.

These multi-role ships will be essential in combating new maritime threats from around the world as well as China’s bullying in the Indian Ocean region (IOR).

For the Indian Navy, seven frigates under the P-17 A programme will be constructed and outfitted with cutting-edge stealth technology. These ships are being built at the Kolkata facilities of MDL (four) and GRSE (three).