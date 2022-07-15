Poster for ‘Winnie The Pooh Blood And Honey’ This terrifying movie will give you nightmares and ruin your youth.

Prepared to sabotage your childhood? No? In any case, think of it as ruined. View the stills and posters for the upcoming, incredibly bizarre horror film ‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey.’ Disney no longer has exclusive rights to the character and tales involving the honey-loving bear, which made ‘Blood And Honey’ conceivable. US copyright law states that Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain in 2021.

And as a result, independent filmmaker Rhys Frake-Wakefield had the opportunity to profit by creating this horror slasher flick. And it certainly looks like a horror film. Pooh is not present in Hundred Acre Wood, the well-known make-believe world created by author AA Milne for his novels, but rather, we’re not entirely sure where.

The poster and stills are displayed above. One depicts Pooh and Piglet glaring menacingly at a woman in a bikini relaxing in a tiny pool. On a poster, Piglet is holding a knife and is looking down on a body while Pooh is holding a bloody hammer. This is the stuff that gives people nightmares.

The original short stories are told again in the movie. Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who also wrote the screenplay for the film, depicts all of Christopher Robin’s boyhood escapades with his animal pals, but Robin eventually grew up and attended college. In the meantime, Pooh, Piglet, and other characters grew ravenous and turned savage. Now, they have become so crazy that they become terrorising a group of girls residing in a rural cabin.

In a conversation with Variety, Frake-Wakefield provided his own words to describe the synopsis. He continued, ‘Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult… Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.’