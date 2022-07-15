Shohidul Islam, a speedster from Bangladesh, was given a ten-month doping suspension.

Shohidul Islam, a bowler for Bangladesh, was given a 10-month suspension after admitting guilty to violating Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code. The 27-year-old pacer has played one T20I for Bangladesh. Shohidul has received a 10-month ban from all forms of cricket after acknowledging the offence. The 10-month ban has been retroactively applied to May 28, the day he acknowledged the infraction, thus the Bangladesh pacer will be available to play on March 28, 2023.

Shohidul has only participated in one T20I for Bangladesh, where he helped Pakistan win the series’ third and final game by a score of 3-0 by taking Mohammad Rizwan’s wicket. He travelled with Bangladesh’s team for series against South Africa and New Zealand, however he did not play. His absence from the current tour of the West Indies was caused by a side strain. He was also a member of the Bangladesh Test and T20I team. Clomifene, which is included on WADA’s Prohibited List as a Specified Substance, was detected in Shohidul’s urine sample. It is forbidden both during and outside of competition.

In accordance with the ICC’s programme for out-of-competition testing, Shohidul had given the urine sample. Shohidul accidentally consumed the illegal substance in the form of medicine that was properly provided to him for medicinal purposes, the ICC verified while imposing the ban. Shohidul also stated during his testimony that he had no desire to utilise the illegal chemical to increase his performance.