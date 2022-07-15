Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: HS Prannoy bows out

Singapore: In badminton, India’s HS Prannoy bowed out of the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. Kodai Naraoka of Japan defeated HS Prannoy in the men’s singles quarterfinals by ’21-12, 14-21, 18-21′.

Earlier India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the semifinals of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. Pv Sindhu defeated Han Yue of China by ‘ 17-21, 21-11, 21-19’ in the quarterfinals. But, Saina Nehwal failed to enter the semis. Sain Nehwal was defeated by Aya Ohori of Japan in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Aya Ohori defeated the Indian player by ‘ 13-21, 21-15, 20-22’.