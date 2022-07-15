Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: PV Sindhu enter semifinals

Singapore: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the semifinals of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. Pv Sindhu defeated Han Yue of China by ‘ 17-21, 21-11, 21-19’ in the quarterfinals.

The world number 7 Sindhu now leads 3-0 against Han Yue. She will next face Saena Kawakami of Japan in the semis. Saena Kawakami defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand by ‘ 21-17 21-19.