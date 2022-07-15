DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton: PV Sindhu enter semifinals

Jul 15, 2022, 02:46 pm IST

Singapore: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the semifinals of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open Super 500 Badminton tournament. Pv Sindhu defeated Han Yue  of China by ‘ 17-21, 21-11, 21-19’ in the quarterfinals.

The world number 7 Sindhu now leads 3-0 against Han Yue. She will next face  Saena Kawakami of Japan in the semis.  Saena Kawakami defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand by ‘ 21-17 21-19.

