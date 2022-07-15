Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. The strong buying interest in consumer goods and automobile shares supported the equity benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex rose 345 points or 0.65% to close at 53,761. NSE Nifty moved 111 points or 0.69% higher to settle at 16,049. Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.77% and small-cap climbed 0.37%. 12 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,776 shares advanced and 1,505 declined.

Top gainers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Tata Motors, Maruti, L&T, HDFC, M&M, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement,ITC and L&T were also among the gainers. The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, PoweGrid, HCL Tech, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, SBI and ICICI Bank.