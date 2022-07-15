Will ‘Scream 6’ star Courteney Cox? Pictures that have gone viral indicate this.

Hollywood actress Courteney Cox will return for the sixth instalment of the ‘Scream’ franchise. On the movie’s set, the actress was recently seen wearing a blue costume. According to rumours, she will return to the character of Gale Weathers, the news reporter, in ‘Scream 6.’

Pictures of the 58-year-old star are trending online as fans rejoice over her return to the franchise.

She dressed in a blue suit and wore neon-green heels to play the part, as shown in the viral photos. Her arms are crossed at the wrists as she stands among the workers. According to rumours, the majority of the famous actors will return in the upcoming project.

Although a formal announcement has not yet been made, it appears that Cox has agreed to reprise her famous role in ‘Scream 6.’ Additionally, this new ‘Scream’ movie will once again focus on a Ghostface impersonator who is terrorising a group of young people.

Fans are anticipating several surprises and are eager to learn who the killer is behind the mask.

Cox will undoubtedly return to the series, but Neve Campbell has other plans for herself. She made the announcement last month that she would not repeat her part in the sixth film.

In a statement, she said, ‘Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.’

This is the first film that the ‘Scream’ film will not star Neve Campbell. However, Hayden Panettiere is all set to return as Kirby Reed from 4th installment of the franchise.