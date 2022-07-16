Days after being expelled from AIDMK, Ex-CM Panneerselvam hospitalised

Chennai: Days after being expelled from his party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed COVID-19 symptoms, on Saturday.

Panneerselvam was admitted in the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, a MGM Healthcare, the hospital treating him said in a medical bulletin. ‘He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication as advised by the clinical team’, the bulletin added. Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Panneerselvam a quick recovery.