Drug lord on FBI’s ten ‘most wanted fugitives’ list arrested in Mexico

The Mexican Navy said on Friday that it has caught iconic drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was convicted in 1985 of murdering and torturing a US anti-narcotics agent. This was a major success for both Mexican and American law enforcement. The kingpin rose to prominence as a co-founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, one of Latin America’s most powerful drug trafficking organisations in the 1980s. It had been a high priority for American policymakers.

According to Reuters, US Attorney General Merrick Garland has stated that he will pursue Caro Quintero’s urgent extradition. ‘ Anyone who kidnaps, tortures, or murders American law enforcement has nowhere to hide. We are grateful to Mexican authorities for apprehending and for apprehending Rafael Caro-Quintero ‘,Garland made the announcement in a statement. The Navy claims that a female bloodhound named Max who had received military training came to him in a wooded location. According to a Mexican official, the arrest in San Simon, Choix, came as a consequence of US pressure and coincided with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s meeting with US Vice President Joe Biden in Washington.

Caro Quintero has previously denied any participation in Camarena’s death. In 2013, a Mexican judge discharged him on a technicality for disparaging the previous administration. According to the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, he quickly returned to trafficking as a member of the Sinaloa Cartel. A reward of $20 million has been set on his head, a record for a narcotics trafficker. Last year, he lost his final bid to prevent his extradition to the United States. Another Mexican official informed him that he would be deported as quickly as possible.