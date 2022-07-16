IMD predicts ‘heavy rainfall’ for next 5 days in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong rain in the next five days in the state. Meanwhile, IMD predicted a heavy downpour in isolated areas of the state during these days.

The low-pressure area formed in the Arabian sea near the Gujarat coast persisted as a strong low pressure near the Saurashtra-Kutch coast. IMD said that this low pressure, moving west, will likely strengthen and become an extremely low pressure in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, low pressure prevails over the Odisha coast and adjoining areas. IMD said that the monsoon has moved southwards from its normal position and intensified. Additionally, a low-pressure area is prevailing on the Gujarat coast to Maharashtra. As a result, there is possibility of widespread rain in Kerala for the next five days.