Namaz row: An Indian mall forbids visitors from performing religious rites there

After a contentious video of individuals performing namaz within the recently opened complex went viral, a mall in India’s northern city of Lucknow banned visitors from performing religious rites. It was opposed by a number of right-wing organisations who said they would instead perform the hymns to the Hindu god Hanuman.

On Friday, LuLu Mall in the state of Uttar Pradesh posted notices in multiple locations requesting guests to refrain from using their facility for religious activities. A number of unnamed individuals have been detained by the police for allegedly offering namaz. They are accused of inciting animosity between various groups and wanting to hurt religious sentiments.

According to the PTI news agency, the Lulu Mall executives’ protest that the individuals in the video were not employees led to the filing of the case.

After the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha threatened to march inside the mall to chant Hindu songs, things became tense. Police were called to the scene and a curfew under IPC Section 144 was put in place to stop things from getting out of control.

Three persons were detained on Saturday for reportedly attempting to recite Sundarkand within the mall. According to the police, the three people detained were members of the Hindu Samaj Party. They were held at the entrance to the mall.

The general manager of the mall, Sameer Verma, released a statement saying, ‘Lulu Mall respects all religions. Any kind of religious work or prayer is not permitted here. We train our floor staff and security staff to keep an eye on such activities.’

The mall was opened by the Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, headed by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A, on Sunday and was officially opened by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Gopal Krishna Choudhary was quoted as saying, ‘An FIR under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295-A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings) was lodged on Thursday against unidentified persons. The matter is being investigated.’