PM Modi inaugurates Bundelkhand Expressway in UP’s Jalaun | See pics

Jalaun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway on Saturday, which passes through seven districts of Uttar Pradesh and has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion. The expressway is expected to give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the Kanpur airport where he was received by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Modi by offering him a local ‘Bundeli’ stawl at the inauguration ceremony at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/he5FOfUgRW — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the expressway on February 29, 2020 and it has been completed in about 28 months. It extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The four-lane expressway, which can be later expanded into six lanes, came under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and passes through seven districts — Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

The budgetary allocation of Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Budget 2022-23 is the highest ever. This is a jump of over 550% when compared to the allocation of about Rs. 30,300 crore in 2013-14. Besides improving connectivity in the region, the government expects the Bundelkhand Expressway to give a major boost to economic development and create thousands of jobs for the local people.