Sabarimala to open for Karkidakam month rituals today; to be closed on July 21

Pathanamthitta: The holy sanctorum of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will open for the rituals for the month of ‘Karkidakam’ on Saturday. Head priest N Parameswaran Namboothiri will open the temple doors in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru on Saturday at 5 pm and the lamps of the temple will be lighted up.

Pilgrims will be allowed to ascend the ‘Pathinettampadi’ (18 divine steps) following this. Several poojas will also take place at the temple. The virtual queue system has not yet been cancelled even as there are no restrictions on the number of pilgrims. Spot booking will also be available at Nilakkal. The temple will be closed on July 21 after rendering ‘Harivarasanam’.