Saudi prince claims that the United States also committed errors in the Khashoggi murder.

According to a Saudi minister, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman informed President Joe Biden that the United States had also made mistakes, especially in Iraq, and that Saudi Arabia has taken action to prevent blunders like the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi from happening again.

Shortly after shaking hands with the de facto ruler of the kingdom, Biden claimed to have warned Prince Mohammed on Friday that he held him accountable for the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

‘The President brought up the subject… The crown prince retorted that this was a difficult incident for Saudi Arabia and that it was a grave error,’ Adel al-Jubeir, the kingdom’s minister of state for foreign affairs, stated.

He claimed that those who had been charged had been tried and sentenced to prison.

Despite the crown prince’s denials, American intelligence agencies think he gave the order to assassinate Khashoggi.