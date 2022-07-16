Top Gun Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, hits $1.2 billion at the box office.

Tom Cruise has reportedly been doing the same thing for 35 years, according to Mickey Rourke, who also referred to him as ‘irrelevant.’ Even if it is true and Cruise is making stunt-driven action movies, it is only because he is exceptionally skilled at it. When the word ‘actioners’ is mentioned, it’s probable that Cruise will be the first name that springs to mind because he has almost completely monopolised the genre. As an illustration, his most recent movie, ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ surpassed all box office forecasts to earn the most worldwide this year. By far.

It has now added another feather to its cap. It has overtaken Michael Bay’s 2014 film ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ to become the biggest film ever in the studio Paramount Pictures’ history. At the time of writing this the film had grossed $1.20 billion, and judging by its current box office performance, it does not look like the film will let up anytime soon.

The sequel to the 1986 classic ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Maverick,’ is directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, who is now a test pilot and flight instructor. Along with Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, and Lewis Pullman also star. Val Kilmer from the first film is back.

Huge international box office earnings for the movie are partially attributable to positive reviews. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it garnered an outstanding 97% rating. The general opinion among critics is that ‘Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style.’

Shomini Sen from Wion stated in her review of the movie, ‘Despite the fact that ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ strives to tell a different story from the original and features a strong new cast, it ultimately focuses on Cruise and all his glory. He doesn’t hesitate to go shirtless on film at the age of 60, making him fitter than some of his contemporaries. He is reluctant to record a full-fledged love scene with Penny, his on-screen love interest (Jennifer Connelly). Instead, they are depicted engaging in traditional romantic gestures and verbal exchanges.’