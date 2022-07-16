‘You were our beautiful blessing’: Actress Meena shares note for her late husband

Actress Meena lost her spouse Vidyasagar on June 25. He was receiving treatment at a private hospital for a few weeks for lung infection. On the occasion of their thirteenth wedding anniversary, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for her husband.

She wrote, ‘You were our beautiful blessing but taken away from us too soon. Forever in our (my) hearts. My family and I would like to thank the millions of good hearts around the world for sending love and prayers. We need them. Very grateful to have friends and family who shower us with love and care and support. We feel the love’.

Click here to view the Instagramm post

As soon as the post was shared, fans expressed their condolences to the actress in the comments section. ‘Hope you will be happy and wonderful with your Hubby love memories & Live Long 100 years with your Husband blessings too madam’, one wrote, while another added, ‘Stay strong my condolences to u and your daughter’.

Earlier, Vidyasagar was urged by doctors to have a lung transplant. Sources claim that the procedure could only be done on brain-dead patients and also the lengthy waiting list made it challenging to obtain a donor.

Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Sarath Kumar, and other well-known figures from the South Indian cinema industry expressed their condolences to Meena and her family.