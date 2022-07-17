The United Kingdom has established an aviation charter to address airport congestion.

Following this year’s widespread disruption, the British government launched a ‘Aviation Passenger Charter’ on Sunday to help passengers understand their rights if they encounter problems at airports.

Long lines and cancelled flights due to staff shortages have caused some chaos, prompting airlines to reduce their schedules as the industry struggles to keep up with a surge in demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the government, the new charter will help passengers understand what to do if they are faced with cancellations, delays, or missing baggage, as well as how to file a complaint if they believe they have been treated unfairly.

‘Passengers deserve reliable services and to be properly compensated if things don’t go as planned,’ said Transport Minister Grant Shapps.

‘The new charter will help to provide UK passengers with peace of mind as they enjoy the renewed freedom to travel, whether for vacation, business, or to visit loved ones.’

Last month, the government issued a 22-point support plan to avoid further disruption, which included instructing airlines to run ‘realistic’ summer schedules and promising to expedite security checks. It was stated that these were now being processed in ‘record time.’