Congress shifts 5 of its Goa MLAs to Chennai ahead of Presidential polls

Ahead of the July 18 Presidential elections, the opposition Congress in Goa has shifted five of its 11 state MLAs to Chennai. Sankalp Amonkar, Yuri Alemao, Altone D’Costa, Rudolf Fernandes, and Carlose Alvares Ferreira were transferred to Chennai on Friday night just after the proceedings of the Assembly session came to an end.

‘All these MLAs flew to Chennai directly after the session got over on Friday’, a senior Congress leader stated and added that they will immediately return to Goa to vote in the Monday presidential election.

The monsoon session of the Goa Assembly, which began on July 11 will go till next Friday.

When reached, Michael Lobo said he had no knowledge why the other five MLAs had been transported to Chennai. ‘I was not invited. I don’t know why they were taken to Chennai’, said Lobo.

On July 18, elections will be held to choose the next president. Droupadi Murmu of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Yashwant Sinha of the Joint Opposition are vying for the Rashtrapati Bhavan.