Former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat gets removed from senior party panel by Congress

In the midst of the ongoing turmoil, the Congress party on Sunday suddenly removed former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat from his current position as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee. Congress President Sonia Gandhi made the choice.

The attempt to create a split within the party was ascribed to Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo by the party. In response to reports of defections, the Congress has removed Goa MLA Michael Lobo from his role as Leader of the Opposition last week.

After the Assembly’s daily business came to a conclusion on Friday, the Congress flew five Goa MLAs to Chennai out of concern for BJP poaching. The city’s five-star hotel is where the MLAs have been reserving rooms.