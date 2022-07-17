General Manoj Pande, army head, to visit Bangladesh tomorrow for three days.

From July 18 to July 20, General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff, will travel to Bangladesh. The General will be travelling to a foreign country for the first time since becoming the Army chief.

Tomorrow, General Pande will lay a wreath at the Shikha Anirban in honour of the brave men and women who lost their lives while executing official duties during the 1971 Liberation War.

The COAS will meet with a number of senior members of Bangladesh’s security establishment throughout the day to discuss a variety of defense-related topics. At the memorial museum in Dhanmondi, he will also pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation.

The Army chief will speak to the staff and students of the Defence Services Command & Staff College in Mirpur on the second day of his tour. Following that, there will be a meeting and visit with staff from the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Operation Training (BIPSOT), a renowned Bangladeshi institution that trains peacekeepers for work in UN peace operations. The General will visit the Bangabandhu Military Museum in Mirpur later on.

The COAS’s visit will further deepen the ties between the militaries of the two neighbours and serve as a catalyst for better coordination and cooperation on strategic issues.