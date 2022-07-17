Get DSLRs and mirrorless cameras for around Rs 50,000; Read more…

Smartphone cameras continue to improve. Phones now have 12MP, 50MP, and 108MP camera sensors. However, no matter how many megapixels cell phone cameras have, they will never be able to match the degree of detail that a DSLR with a bigger sensor can record. And although not everyone needs a DSLR or a mirrorless camera, here are some entry-level cameras to consider purchasing in India.

Canon EOS 1500D

The Canon EOS 1500D can take detailed photographs and films for all camera users, even novices. The affordable DSLR sports a 24.1megapixel APS-C-size CMOS sensor and an optical viewfinder for a true DSLR shooting experience.

24.1megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor & DIGIC 4+ image processor

9-point AF with 1 centre cross-type AF point

Standard ISO 100 – 6400 (expandable to 12 800)

Wi-Fi / NFC supported.

Price: Rs 41,990.

Canon EOS 200D Mark II

Consider the Canon D200II if you want a DSLR that is also light. It is the lightest DSLR in Canon’s lineup, weighing roughly 450 grams and featuring a vari-angle touchscreen LCD. In addition, the camera has a 24.1MP CMOS sensor and a DIGIC 8 processor.

24.1megapixel APS-C CMOS Sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

DIGIC 8 processor

3 975 selectable focus positions (Live View)

EV -4 focusing limit

Eye Detection AF (One Shot & Servo AF Live View).

Price: Rs 56,449.

Nikon D5600

The D5600 is equipped with a 24.2 MP CMOS sensor and an EXPEED 4 image processing engine. Nikon’s Snapbridge, an always-on Bluetooth Low Energy connection that allows the camera to immediately upload photographs to a user’s smartphone without any wireless LAN WiFi access, is the camera’s USP. The D5600 has seven types of Picture Control presets — Standard, Neutral, Vivid, Monochrome, Portrait, Landscape, and Flat — that you may choose before shooting based on the topic and environment. It has a 39-point autofocus (AF) system that covers a large portion of the frame and allows it to follow targets with exceptional precision.

24.2MP CMOS sensor

EXPEED 4 Image Processing Engine

Multiple Presets

Snapbridge

39-point AF

Price: Rs 42,999

Sony Alpha ILCE 6000L Camera

The Sony Alpha 6000L is a flexible and innovative mirrorless camera with a 24.3MP APS-C-sized Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processor that produces high-resolution still photographs and Full HD videos with excellent low-light quality and ISO sensitivity up to 25600.

24.3mp APS-C-sized Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor

BIONZ X image processor

ISO up to 25600

Price: Rs 48,990

Lumix G7

The Panasonic Lumix G7 is a genuine hybrid mirrorless camera, capable of 4K UHD video recording as well as enhanced still capture and burst photography. It features a Venus Engine 9 image processor and a 16 MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds sensor. The Lumix G7 has impressive low-light sensitivity to ISO 25600, continuous shooting at 8 fps with single-shot, and three 30 fps shooting speeds based on 4K UHD video recording. The Lumix G7 also has a modern body design with physical exposure control knobs, six customizable function buttons, a high-resolution EVF, and a 3-inch tilting touchscreen LCD. It has Wi-Fi integrated into for wireless sharing and camera control.