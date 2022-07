Manama: Nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) can now enter Bahrain with their ID cards or passports. This was announced by the Bahraini Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA).

This was announced as  GCC countries decided to resume the procedure of allowing ID cards as a travel document method. The decision will also facilitate the travel of Bahrainis to all GCC countries.