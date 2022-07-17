‘Hazardous material’ cargo plane crashes in Greece, residents told to stay inside

A freight plane carrying eight people crashed near Kavala in northern Greece. As per the Greek official TV ERT, the plane, an Antonov An-12, was carrying armaments, including mines, to Bangladesh. According to police, the crash occurred late Saturday in Paleochori town in Greece as the plane was flying from Serbia to Jordan.

Locals saw the jet descending while on fire at about 22:45 local time (19:45 GMT), according to the BBC. According to local accounts, the aircraft, flown by a Ukrainian business, was transporting a 12-tonne payload characterized as potentially dangerous.

According to official media, the cargo jet was traveling from Serbia’s Nis airport to Jordan’s Amman. It requested permission for an emergency landing at neighboring Kavala airport but did not make it. Drones were used to inspect the wreckage site on Sunday morning out of prudence. According to state television, the army, explosives specialists, and Greek Atomic Energy Commission personnel have agreed not to visit the site until it is considered safe.

‘The (air) measurements for the time have not shown anything, although instability in the field was noted,’ Northern Greece Fire Brigade Lieutenant General Marios Apostolidis told reporters. ‘In other words, severe smoke and heat, as well as a white substance we don’t recognise, need the formation of a special armed forces team to determine what it is and if we may approach the field’.

According to local media accounts, residents around the accident site were urged to stay indoors and wear masks when a strong odour emitted from the disaster site. Because of the hazardous vapours, two firemen were rushed to the hospital early on Sunday.