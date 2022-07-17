‘India makes history again’: Modi hails 2 billion Covid-19 vaccination doses

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya declared on Sunday (July 17, 2022) that India had crossed the two-billion Covid-19 vaccine dosage threshold. Today, 18 months after immunizations began in the country on January 16, 2021, India’s total Covid-19 vaccine coverage surpassed 200 crores.

On his Twitter account, the Union Health Minister tweeted a video of the country’s Co-win website counting down to two billion vaccination doses with the remark, ’17th July 2022, a day to remember forever. #200CroreVaccinations. We are proud that India has provided over 2 billion doses of #COVID19 vaccination. I applaud the healthcare personnel and the population on this accomplishment,’ stated Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. It should be recalled that Mandaviya stated on Saturday that the government has begun the countdown to the two billion threshold.

PM Modi: ‘India creates history again!’

‘Congratulations to all Indians for surpassing the milestone of 200 crore vaccination doses. Proud of those who helped make India’s immunisation campaign unprecedented in volume and speed. This has bolstered the global campaign against COVID-19’.

Meanwhile, the Indian government started a 75-day programme for free booster injections at government centres on Friday in an effort to encourage people. The promotion also commemorates 75 years of Indian independence, which the country will celebrate next month.

WHO applauds India’s efforts to combat Covid-19.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia, also congratulated the country on reaching the milestone. ‘ Congratulations, India, on administering over 2 billion COVID-19 vaccination doses. This is another another demonstration of the country’s dedication and efforts to reduce the effect of the continuing epidemic,’ said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.