IndiGo announces new flight service from this Gulf country

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo announced a new flight service. The air carrier said that it will operate passenger flights connecting Bahrain and Mumbai, The daily flight service will begin from August 1.Bahrain is the 25th international flight destination of the airline.

Flight from Mumbai, 6E 1403, will depart daily at 10:15 pm (IST) and reach Bahrain at 11:35 pm (local time). The Bahrain-Mumbai flight, 6E 1404, will operate from August 2, departing at 01:00 am (local time) and arriving in Mumbai at 07:20 am (IST).