Kerala Police books activist Civic Chandran in sexual assault case

Kozhikode: The Kerala Police booked activist and writer Civic Chandran over alleged sexual assault on a young writer, in Kozhikode. Besides sexual assault, he is charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well by the Koyilandy police.

The incident happened in April. The complainant accused that Civic physically assaulted her and harassed her over phone continuously. ‘The complaint says he allegedly tried to molest the woman after an event marking the publication of her book’, police told PTI.

The alleged sexual misconduct happened in April and thereafter Chandran pestered the woman by frequently calling her on the phone. A preliminary investigation has begun and the statement of the victim has been recorded, police further said.