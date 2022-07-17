Merchandise exports of India surge by 23.52% in June

New Delhi: The data released by the Union government revealed that the merchandise exports from the country gained by 23.52% in June this year. The merchandise exports stood at $ 40.13 billion in June.

Meanwhile, the imports to the country surged by 57.55% in June. Imports stood at $ 66.31 billion in June. The trade deficit stood at $9.60 billion in June 2021. Trade deficit is the difference between how much a country imports and how much it exports.

Cumulative exports in April-June 2022-23 rose by about 24.51% to $118.96 billion, while imports increased 49.47% to $189.76 billion during the period. The trade deficit during the first three months of this fiscal widened to $70.80 billion from $31.42 billion in the year-ago period.