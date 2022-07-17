State lifts order restricting ‘photography & videography’ in government offices

Mangaluru: The Karnataka government has reversed its order prohibiting public photography and filming within state government buildings. The administration issued an order in this respect on Friday without providing any justification for the action. Based on a plea by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, the government has prohibited recording and photography in public offices.

According to the president of the association, images and films taken in government offices are being shared on social media. And such photos have the potential to be misappropriated. Social activists, however, were outraged by the ban order. Following substantial opposition, the state administration withdrew the decree within 24 hours. ‘The order was revisited. The government directive has been rescinded with immediate effect,’ the new decree read.

‘The state government issued an irrational edict. Through video clips and images, social activists have brought corruption incidents in government offices to light. Why should the government make photography illegal? If somebody is discovered harassing government personnel, they should be arrested. A blanket ban on photography or videography is not the way to go’, according to Shashidhar Shetty, a social activist and state secretary of the National Environment Care Federation.