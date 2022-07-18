Accidental mine blast near Line of Control in Poonch, J&K, kills two Indian soldiers.

An accidental mine blast on Sunday night claimed the lives of two Army men in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, close to the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement from the Army, ‘On the night of 17 July 2022, an accidental grenade blast occurred in the Mendhar Sector, District Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control.’

The injured soldiers were taken to Udhampur by helicopter after being immediately evacuated.

An officer and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) passed away from their injuries while receiving treatment.