Amazfit launches Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

Mumbai: Leading smartwatch and fitness tracker brand based in India, Amazfit launched Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. The new smartwatch is launched in India at Rs. 6,999 on the launch day. It will be available at Rs. 7,999 after that. It will be available to purchase from Amazon and Amazfit India official website in Midnight Black, Mint Blue, Moonlight White, and Flamingo Pink colours.

The new smartwatch sports a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 336×384 pixels. . It features always-on display technology and a 309ppi pixel density. The wearable features more than 120 sports modes as well as health and fitness monitoring, including heart rate and SpO2, and more. Connectivity option include Bluetooth v5.2 and has a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistance.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves fell to a 15-month low

Other features include BioTracker and 3 PPG for 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The smartwatch offers sleep tracking, activity tracking, and more than 120 sports modes, including Walking, running, cycling, yoga, and more. It also supports five satellite positioning systems, a blood oxygen saturation level tracker, a stress level tracker, weather updates, smart notifications, a stopwatch, alarm clock, and sedentary reminders. It packs a 270mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 15 days of life.