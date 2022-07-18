Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.45% or Rs 223 at Rs 50,330 per 10 gram. Silver futures traded up by 0.67% or Rs 370 0 at Rs 55,957 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold is priced at $1,713.49 per ounce, higher by 0.4%. US gold futures gained by 0.5% to $1,711.80. Among other precious metals, silver rose by 0.4% to $18.76 per ounce, platinum gained by 0.8% to $857.30 and palladium climbed by 2.2% to $1,869.10.

Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 36,960 per 8 gram in the Kerala market. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4620.