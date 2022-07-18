Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 7,432 crore from Indian markets

Mumbai: The Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the Indian markets. But, the market experts claimed that the outflow of money in the equity market is at a slower pace compared to the previous month.

FPIs withdrew Rs 7,432 crore from the Indian equity market in July 1 to 15 period. FPI outflow did not cross Rs 10,000 crore mark this month. In the June 1 to 18 period, FPIs pull out Rs 31,430 crore. Overall, in June, Rs 50,203 crore was removed from the equity market. This is the highest monthly outflow in 2022.

From April – June 2020 period, FPIs outflow from the Indian equity market is at Rs1,07,340 crore. In the first half of 2022 (January – June), the outflow is around Rs 2,17,358 crore from the market.

So far this year, FPIs have removed a whopping 2,24,790 crore. This accounts for about 95% of the total outflow in the overall Indian market. The foreign funds’ outflow is about Rs 2,36,672 crore in the Indian market including equities, debt, debt-VRR, and hybrid.