Four beverages you can consume during the monsoon season to help your body rehydrate.

Rehydrating during the monsoon season

The weather is changing at an accelerated rate as experienced by the sudden chill breeze, persistent rains, and earthy odours. It seems impossible to fully hydrate the body when it is hot and sunny outside or when it is humid outside and you are perspiring all day. While water is a crucial source of hydration throughout the year, the monsoon is the time when the body needs more electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals. You will experience dehydration if these nutrients are insufficient. Consequently, there are four liquids that might be quite helpful in rehydrating your body. Look at this.

Watermelon Juice

Another excellent technique to stay hydrated and revived throughout the gloomy season is to drink watermelon juice. It contains vitamins A, B6, B1, and C, all of which have numerous benefits. Since watermelon contains 90% water, it makes a great beverage. It also has a lot of antioxidants, Lypocene, and amino acids.

Coconut water

For you, coconut water is a healthy beverage with few calories and carbs. Coconut water is a natural source of several vitamins and minerals. As a result, during the summer and monsoon seasons, it makes a great hydration drink. The drink hydrates you while consuming the fewest amount of calories and carbohydrates possible.

Electrolyte drinks

A mineral known as an electrolyte helps to maintain the water balance in our bodies. They can be found in tissues, organs, blood, and other fluids. In electrolyte beverages, water is combined with electrolytes (often sodium and potassium). Since rehydrating is their primary function, the majority of these beverages are water. Nevertheless, depending on the intended use, such as post-exercise recovery or recovery from sickness or diarrhoea, the electrolyte and sugar levels may change.

Smoothies

Another great approach to include foods high in electrolytes in your diet is through smoothies. Smoothies include whole foods like fruits, seeds, vegetables, nuts, and other wholesome ingredients that give our bodies the nutrients they need. You should choose this drink if you want to replace lost electrolytes in a healthy and nutritious way that isn’t too heavy to consume.