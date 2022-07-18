Green tea helps in lowering diabetes: Study

Drinking green tea may not only help you lose weight but also aid to lessen your risk of developing diabetes. By 2045, it is expected that 693 million people will have type 2 diabetes, making it a serious worldwide public health issue. It is one of the main risk factors for premature death and is linked to poor health consequences such as heart attack, stroke, blindness, renal failure, and amputation.

The research, which was based on a meta-analysis of 27 studies and was published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism, revealed that drinking green tea improved fasting blood glucose levels.

However, consumption of green tea had no appreciable impact on fasting blood insulin levels or HbA1c, a test that gauges how much blood sugar (glucose) is bound to haemoglobin.

The findings of 27 research involving 2,194 individuals were analysed by a team from China’s Huazhong University of Science and Technology. According to the combined data, green tea dramatically reduced fasting blood sugar.

Long-term studies examining the benefits of green tea supplementation on glycemic control are required, the authors stated, even if short-term studies indicated it substantially lowered fasting glucose.

Green tea, which is made from the young leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, has long been a staple of Asian diets and medicine cabinets. It includes a number of beneficial substances, including flavonoid-like polyphenols, antioxidants, vitamins, carbs, protein, and minerals, which may be helpful in the prevention of diabetes.